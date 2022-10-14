I.M.A.M. attends 1st International Academic Conference on Sustainable Development Goals

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from I.M.A.M., an active NGO with consultative status with the United Nations, led by Sayyid M.B. Kashmiri (Vice Chairman of I.M.A.M.) and Dr. Seyed Masoud Noori (I.M.A.M. representative to the UN) participated in the International Academic Conference on the Sustainable Development Goals – “Why it Matters” on October 5-7th, 2022, in Orem, Utah.

Many of I.M.A.M.’s activities, including supportive measures for vulnerable groups, such as orphans, raising public awareness, and educational community cohesion activities, are coordinated with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). I.M.A.M. also believes in strengthening interfaith and intrafaith dialogue and interdisciplinary cooperation.

Considering the aforementioned theoretical foundations and practical realities, I.M.A.M. has actively participated in this conference and will continue its cooperation.

Co-sponsored by the UN Department of Global Communications through the Academic Impact Initiative and the Civil Society Unit, the conference was a significant opportunity to mobilize academic experts and civil society advocates to study the mechanisms of implementation and success of the SDGs.

This conference included academic institutions, civil society organizations, private sector entities, local and national governments, and media outlets.

In the conference sessions, breakout meetings, and discussions with UN officials, academics, civil society, and NGOs leaders, the I.M.A.M. delegation emphasized the need for intersectoral cooperation and the use of the capacity of all social groups, including religious institutions, to build a dignified life for all humankind, develop environmental sustainability as a divine trust, and provide a better world for us and future generations.

Source: Imam-US.org

www.shafaqna.com