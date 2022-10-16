I.M.A.M.’s UN representative: “Production and use of any weapon of mass destruction prohibited based on the Quran”

SHAFAQNA- Since 2014, the United Nations has held the International Day for the Total Elimination of nuclear weapons annually by supporting events in New York and Geneva. In addition to the delegations of UN member states, representatives of civil society have participated, including NGOs, academics, parliamentarians, and mass media outlets.

Dr Seyyed Masoud Noori, I.M.A.M.’s UN representative, participated in this event. The high-level meeting was held on Sep 26, 2022, in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at UN’s Headquarters to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of nuclear weapons.

In the discussions that followed, he clarified that based on the Quran, the Prophet’s life, and the teachings of the school of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS), we believe the production and use of any weapon of mass destruction are prohibited because they “create turmoil in the earth and destroy crops and lives;” [The Holy Quran 2:205].

He emphasized how the experience has shown that, contrary to what their owners claim, the existence of such weapons does not lead to security but leads to irreparable dangers.

These weapons are ineffective in solving any of the problems of human society, such as climate change, the loss of many species, the endangerment of biodiversity, the prevalence of cyber-attacks, and terrorist atrocities.

It is noteworthy that today’s nuclear weapons are dozens of times more destructive than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Using them due to errors or miscalculations by their owners poses severe risks to human civilization and the ecosystem.

Based on our religious beliefs – without having any political agenda – we support the activities of the UN to eliminate nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction (such as chemical and biochemical weapons). The best guarantee for not using them again is eliminating them without any condition or reservation.

