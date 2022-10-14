Pakistan: Flood victims Start their life from zero

SHAFAQNA-Flood victims in Pakistan return home to start from zero. Large swaths of land remain inundated month after floods, hampering rehabilitation.

In the remote village of Allah Bachayo Phanwar in southern Pakistan, Mithal Chandio was combing through the debris looking for intact bricks so he could begin rebuilding his house, which was flattened by last month’s devastating floods that submerged one-third of the country.

His belongings included damp blankets, a pedestal fan, a few bags and trunks full of clothes, and some crockery. When floods hit his village last month, he could only grab that much.

Located on the outskirts of Dadu district in Sindh province, one of the worst affected regions, the village — like nearly all others in the area — was completely inundated by the floods, which forced around 500 residents to take refuge on a nearby road.

The raging water levels have since receded, leaving behind clear signs of massive destruction with nothing left intact.

The village is still surrounded by 4- to 5-foot deep water, giving it an island look. Swarms of mosquitoes and houseflies continuously swirl around.

Boats are the only way to reach the ruined village, bring food, or transport the sick to the hospital.

