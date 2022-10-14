English
Yemen: Local conflicts are breaking out over water

SHAFAQNA- Local conflicts are breaking out over water and other resources across Yemen, according to new research conducted by the Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC).

In Hadramout governorate, for instance, we found that two groups of farmers have been fighting over water after flooding destroyed a canal.

In just two days this August, heavy floods caused extensive devastation across Yemen, killing at least 38 people and destroying the shelters of thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the city of Marib.

This was not a one-off event. Over the course of a month – from mid-July to mid-August – flooding affected 16 governorates across the country, killing at least 77 people.

This atypical degree of flooding represents a compounding catastrophe for a country that experts have predicted could soon run out of usable water and that has been ravaged by war for the last eight years.

Such conflicts have the potential to grow larger and become more intractable if climate change and environmental destruction are not immediately addressed.

Over the last half-century, average temperatures in Yemen have increased by 1.8 degrees Celsius, setting off a chain reaction — unpredictable rainfall, extended periods of drought and severe flooding. These climate trends have devastated arable land, destroyed critical infrastructure and displaced tens of thousands of people.

