UN envoy: End of nationwide truce in Yemen heralds ‘heightened risk of war’

“The achievement and benefits of the truce should not be underestimated”, he said, flagging that it brought “the longest period of calm yet”.

SHAFAQNA-New uncertainty and “a heightened risk of war” now prevails across Yemen, following the end of a long truce which brought significant dividends, the UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg told.

Speaking during a Security Council briefing yesterday, Grundberg said the truce started to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni men and women and offered a truly historic opportunity to build trust and to work towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Failure to extend the truce beyond 2 October, the day the second extension of the truce ended, caused new uncertainty for the country and a heightened risk of war, he added.

Source: middleeastmonitor

