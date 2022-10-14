UN envoy: End of nationwide truce in Yemen heralds ‘heightened risk of war’

SHAFAQNA-New uncertainty and “a heightened risk of war” now prevails across Yemen, following the end of a long truce which brought significant dividends, the UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg told.

Speaking during a Security Council briefing yesterday, Grundberg said the truce started to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni men and women and offered a truly historic opportunity to build trust and to work towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Failure to extend the truce beyond 2 October, the day the second extension of the truce ended, caused new uncertainty for the country and a heightened risk of war, he added.

Source: middleeastmonitor

