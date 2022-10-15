Qatar is the richest Arab country

SHAFAQNA- Qatar has been ranked as the richest Arab country and the fourth wealthiest on a global scale, per findings by the Global Finance’s latest report.

“The per-capita GDP of a Qatari citizen was over $143,222 in 2014, it was ‘just’ $97,846 a year later, and to this day it remains barely above that level,” read the report.

Qatar’s ranking comes as its economy continues its post-pandemic recovery, described as “the fastest growing economy” by the World Bank.

The country’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to increase by 4.9% this year, followed by a 4.5% growth in 2023 and 4.4% rise in the year 2024.

Qatar’s economic growth will be the fastest in comparison to other Persian Gulf Arab states

Qatar’s economic growth will also be the fastest in comparison to other GCC states throughout the years 2023 and 2024.

Addressing the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) in June, the Persian Gulf state’s leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said his country has been introducing legislative amendments to encourage commercial transactions, enhance competition, and ensure consumer protection.

Qatar has massive reserves of natural resources

Qatar has been named the fourth richest country globally. Qatar is fourth after countries like Luxembourg, Switzerland and Singapore and has a distinct advantage over the three countries that are ranked higher.

At the same time, the population of the country is very low. ‘This wonderland, built with state-of-the-art infrastructure and luxury malls, has been among the richest countries in the world for the past 20 years,’ says the Global Finance Report.

Unlike these countries that are very small and benefit mainly from foreign investment, Qatar has massive reserves of hydrocarbons or other natural resources.

Current plans to boost its liquified natural gas (LNG) production

A major contributing factor to Qatar’s projected GDP growth is its current plans to boost its liquified natural gas (LNG) production under the North Field expansion project.

The project is the biggest of its kind and is set to boost Qatar’s annual LNG gas production capacity from 77 million metric tonnes to 126 million tonnes by the year 2027. The project is expected to generate revenue of $40 billion upon the completion of the first part by 2025.

There has already been a high demand for Qatari gas in light of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Several European countries have turned to the Persian Gulf state since the start of the year in an effort to reduce their reliance on Russian gas.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s crude oil and condensate exports spiked by 11% to reach approximately 970,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June from up to 876,000 recorded in May.

World Cup 2022 is expected to have a major economic impact on Qatar

Qatar has come under global attention as the first Middle Eastern country to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar is set to welcome at least 1.5 million football fans from around the world between November and December this year for the major event.

The World Cup is expected to have a major economic impact on the country, enabling the tourism sector to flourish as Doha doubles in size.

More than one million tickets have already been purchased, and at least 40 million applications submitted to attend the global sporting event.

Source: dohanews, fastcompanyme, archyde

www.shafaqna.com