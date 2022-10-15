10 kids with cancer die in Sana’a due to contaminated drugs

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Health of the Ansarullah government in Yemen announced that 10 children with leukemia died in a hospital in Sana’a.

The Ministry of Health of Ansarullah government in Sana’a announced in an official statement that 19 children between the ages of 3 and 15 who are hospitalized in “Kuwait Hospital” in Sana’a due to leukemia are in serious condition because of receiving “contaminated medicine smuggled in by a private pharmacy” and 10 of these children have died, one child is in a very serious condition, and 8 other children are mildly affected by the side effects of this drug.

According to this statement; The results of the ministry’s investigation show that the instruments used for injection were contaminated with bacteria, while several unnamed unofficial sources said that the cause of the incident was the direct injection of outdated medicine.

According to these sources; The number of children hospitalized in this ward is 50, and the number of victims may increase at any moment.

