Saudi Arabia wins first place among Arab countries in attracting tourists

SHAFAQNA- By attracting 18 million tourists, Saudi Arabia has been able to take the first place among Arab countries in attracting tourists.

According to the announcement of the World Tourism Organization, in 2022, Saudi Arabia has won the first place in attracting tourists among Arab countries, so that from the beginning of the year to the end of September, 18 million tourists have traveled to this country, which shows a 121% increase compared to last year. Among the countries of the Group of 20, this country is also ranked first.

According to the statistics published by this organization; The United Arab Emirates has attracted 14.8 million tourists in the second place and Morocco has been in the third place with 11 million tourists.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has tried to diversify its economic income with huge investments in attracting tourists, so that it hopes to create a million jobs with the development of the tourism sector.

Source: Shafaqna Persian