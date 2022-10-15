Scotland: Shia clerics & Christian leaders lights candles in honor of Imam Hussein (AS)

SHAFAQNA-A group of Shia clerics and a number of Christian leaders in Scotland celebrated the day of Imam Hussein (AS), on October 12, according to the Scottish civil calendar, in honor of his great human sacrifices.

The organizers said in a statement that “this day is officially celebrated in the Scottish civil calendar, in dedication to the grandson of the Prophet, Imam Hussein ibn Ali (AS).”

They added, “The sacrifice of Imam Hussein (AS) has become a human struggle for peace and self-denial.”

For the first time, senior Christian religious leaders, including the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and its Principal Clerk, lit a candle in honor of Imam Hussein (AS) at the Parish Church of St Cuthbert.

A second candle was also lit by the Mayor of Edinburgh, in honor of the Master of Martyrs (AS).

The candles used in the celebration were handcrafted by the President of Edinburgh Ian Robertson, and symbolize the friendship between the Shia community and Christians.

The red banner of Imam Hussein (AS) was presented in front of all.

