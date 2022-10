SHAFAQNA-Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries that Moscow will work with the current Afghan government to fight terrorism in the region.

Speaking at the summit, Putin stressed the need to interact with the current government in Afghanistan.

“Cross-border relations of jihadists is a threat for all of us. Of course, we need to work with the current authorities of Afghanistan,” Putin added.

Source : tolonews

www.shafaqna.com