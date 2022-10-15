English
World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia to offer free Umrah visas for Hayya card holders

Saudi Arabia to offer free Umrah visas

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia will be opening its doors to Muslim fans during World Cup 2022.

Hayya card holders attending the World Cup in Qatar will be permitted free entry visas to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia throughout the duration of the tournament, Saudi Press Agency have reported.

Khaled Al-Shammari, the Assistant Director-General of the General Department of Visas at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also made the announcement to Al-Ekhbariya TV, adding that Muslim Hayya card holders can stay in the country for up to two months, ending on January 11, 2023.

“The visa is free but medical insurance must be obtained from the visa platform,” said Al-Shammari, further adding that cardholders are being offered a multi-entry visa and that they can enter and exit Saudi Arabia at any time during its validity period.

