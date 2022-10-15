Bahrainmirror: Why can’t Pope meet with Shia spiritual leader in Bahrain?

SHAFAQNA-Bahrainmirror wrote that in March last year, during his visit to Iraq, His Holiness the Pope met with religious leaders, including the supreme religious authority Sayed Ali Al-Sistani, but would he do the same in Bahrain?

It is certain that His Holiness Pope Francis will not have the opportunity to meet with the spiritual leader of the Shia community, Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, during his visit to Bahrain next month, because the Sheikh Qassim, in short, has been living in exile for more than 4 years.

Sheikh Qassim was deported from the country in 2018, more than a year after he was placed under house arrest, as part of a sectarian security crackdown by the government imposed on Shias, who led the protests witnessed in Bahrain nearly a decade ago, demanding a democratic shift in power.

Qassim is considered one of the founders of the state following the independence, as he was among the members who were popularly elected to pen the country’s first constitution, but this did not spare him from a smear campaign that ended with his deportation.

Attacks to disperse supporters who were staging a sit-in around his home in Diraz, west of the capital Manama, killed five youths and injured dozens; however, this did not even trigger the Interior Ministry to launch any investigation into the circumstances of their deaths.

Shias have long complained of sectarian persecution at the hands of the minority-the ruling Al Khalifa family that holds control over the country’s decision-making, power, and wealth.

Meanwhile, the ruling family is trying to use the Pope’s visit to whitewash its sectarian persecution against the Shia majority. The family believes the Pope’s visit to the country could hide its black record when it comes to religious rights and freedoms.

