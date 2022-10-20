Expert: Populist policies within EU member states to become “stronger against Brussels”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- “After Brexit, the far-right parties no longer want a complete withdrawal from the European Union, but their goal is to transform the European Union from a liberal structure to a structure with more powers of the member states, in which nationalism plays a more important role. Therefore, in general, we will witness that populist policies within the EU member states will become stronger against Brussels, which is the seat of the European Union,” an expert on European affairs said.

Dr. Seyed Nader Nourbakhsh, an expert on European issues, said in an interview with Shafqna Future about the process of “right-wing” victory in Italy and the possibility of its spread in Europe: “Regarding the consequences, the most important results is the entry of foreign immigrants. The issue of immigration is one of the important features of the extreme right movement, and the Brothers of Italy Party is no exception. Therefore, in the domestic field of Italy, this point can be considered as an important consequence, i.e. stricter border control and opposition to multiculturalism and the entry of foreign immigrants. But regarding the second part of the question, it should be noted that before Brexit, the issue of countries leaving the EU was very prominent, that is, all the far-right parties in their country were looking for a model to leave the European Union, but after Brexit, this changed a little because there was a very difficult and complicated process, and far-right parties no longer want a complete exit from the European Union.”

Strengthening populist policies within EU member states

He added: “Ms. Meloni has not talked about Italy’s withdrawal from the European Union, but her goal is for the European Union to reform its structure and change from the European Union that exists today based on a liberal structure to a structure with more powers of the member states in which nationalism has a more impressive role. Therefore, their staying in the Union does not mean that they have become supporters of the Union, but the fact that they want to change the structure of the Union from liberalism to nationalism may be even more dangerous for the European Union than leaving it. Therefore, in general, we will see that populist policies within the member countries will become stronger against Brussels, which is the seat of the European Union. This is the most important consequence that we can have at the union level.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com