9 Million Afghans Face Food Insecurity, on World Food Day

SHAFAQNA-Residents of Kabul said that the lack of jobs and economic challenges is threatening them with severe food insecurity.

The World Food Program estimated that nearly 19 million Afghans are facing food insecurity.

Suraya is a breadwinner for her family of seven members.

“I have seven children. My husband is jobless. When I eat breakfast, we are worried about our lunch, when we eat lunch, we are worried about our dinner,” she said.

The high rate of poverty has compelled dozens of students into hard labor.

“I work from 6:00 am in the morning to the end of the day. I make between 20 to 50 Afs. And I am confused about what to buy with that money,” said Beheshta, a child laborer.

According to the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA), the daily income of Afghans is 102 Afs.

Some other citizens of the country expressed frustration over the rise in food prices in the country.

Source : tolonews

