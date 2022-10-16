World Cup 2022: Media reporting restrictions in Qatar

SHAFAQNA-International television crews in Qatar for World Cup 2022 could be banned from interviewing people in their own homesas part of sweeping reporting restrictions.

Broadcasters, such as the BBC and ITV, will effectively be barred from filming at accommodation sites, such as those housing migrant workers, under the terms of filming permits issued by the Qatari government.

According to the terms, recording at government buildings, universities, places of worship and hospitals is also prohibited, along with filming at residential properties and private businesses.

The restrictions are within a list of conditions that outlets must agree to when applying for a filming permit from the Qatari authorities to “capture photography and videography of the most popular locations around the country”. They also apply to photographers but do not explicitly refer to print journalists who do not film their interviews.

