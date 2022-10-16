US: Georgia Muslims seek more political engagement

SHAFAQNA-The Georgia Muslim Voter project is making sure members of the Muslim community are fully prepared for November 8th upcoming elections.

On Saturday, the Masjid Al-Furquan West Cobb Islamic Center hosted candidates from across the political spectrum to talk to the Muslim community.

“Our community members are really excited to be engaged,” Shafina Khabani, the Executive Director of the Georgia Muslim Voter Project, told 11 Alive.

“And so when we’re coming out to these events…it’s a really important platform for us to provide to our members.”

Source : aboutislam

www.shafaqna.com