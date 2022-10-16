Iraq: Iinternational poetry festival in Najaf [Photos]

SHAFAQNA-An international festival of poetry was organized in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birth anniversary.

It was held by the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine at the mausoleum’s Hazrat Zahra (SA) courtyard, the website of the Astan reported.

Poets from different Arab countries, including Iraq, Egypt and Tunisia, as well as senior scholars, authors and religious and cultural figures attended the program.

Source :IQNA

