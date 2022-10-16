Detecting the DNA from 1 Million Years Ago

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The oldest authenticated marine sedaDNA Discovered in Antarctica.

Technically referred to as sedaDNA – for sedimentary ancient DNA – the recovered samples are likely to prove useful in the ongoing efforts to understand how climate change could affect Antarctica in the future.

SedaDNA is found in many environments, including terrestrial caves and subarctic permafrost, which have yielded sedaDNA dating back 400,000 and 650,000 years, respectively.

This latest study is evidence that these sedaDNA techniques can be helpful in reconstructing ecosystems across hundreds of thousands of years, giving us a whole new level of insight into how the oceans have changed.

Source: sciencealert