Scholar: Islamophobia a state policy in France

SHAFAQNA-A French scholar and thinker said Islamophobia is a state policy in France.

Francois Burgat criticized French administrations for fanning the flames of Islamophobia in the country, Arabi21 website reported.

He said the phenomenon has reached dangerous levels in France and elsewhere in Europe.

In the past, Islamophobia was mostly related to far-right groups but today governments provoke it as well and it has turned into a state phenomenon, he stated.

Burgat said the French government has crossed red lines by its anti-Islam moves, adding that its moves have troubled all Muslims in the country.

François Burgat, is a French political scientist and research fellow at the French National Centre for Scientific Research posted at IREMAM in Aix-en-Provence.

There are some 5.7 million Muslims living in France, the largest Muslim minority population in Western Europe.

Source :IQNA

