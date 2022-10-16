The Adult Brain and recovering of Lost Vision

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- researchers in the University of California, Irvine School of Biological Sciences and the School of Medicine have developed effectively restoring vision in adult mouse models of the genetic visual disorder LCA.

The team was examining treatment for Leber congenital amaurosis, known as LCA.

Administering chemical compounds that target the retina, called synthetic retinoids, can restore a notable amount of vision in children with LCA.

“This new paradigm could aid in the development of retinoid therapies to more completely rescue the central visual pathway of adults with this condition

