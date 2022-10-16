English
International Shia News Agency

The Adult Brain and recovering of Lost Vision

0
religious worship brain activation patterns

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- researchers in the University of California, Irvine School of Biological Sciences and the School of Medicine have developed effectively restoring vision in adult mouse models of the genetic visual disorder LCA.

The team was examining treatment for Leber congenital amaurosis, known as LCA.

Administering chemical compounds that target the retina, called synthetic retinoids, can restore a notable amount of vision in children with LCA.

“This new paradigm could aid in the development of retinoid therapies to more completely rescue the central visual pathway of adults with this condition

Source: neurosciencenews

Related posts

Baby Talk Similar across 36 languages

asadian

Detecting the DNA from 1 Million Years Ago

asadian

International affairs expert: “USA benefits most from Ukraine war”

asadian

Bad dreams in middle age and risk of Alzheimer

asadian

A virus that triggers type 1 diabetes

asadian

Walnuts reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.