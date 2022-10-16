Baby Talk Similar across 36 languages

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- study by the University of York and Aarhus University has revealed that baby talk displays similar properties across 36 languages.

‘Baby talk’ or infant directed speech (IDS) refers to the way caregivers talk to young infants, and generally includes a high-pitched, slow-paced, animated speech.

Using a meta-analytic method, they examined all previous studies that investigated sound properties of IDS and asked what these revealed about its function in child language development. The researcher found that certain features of IDS, such as pitch, melody, and articulation rates have the same properties across most of the world’s languages.

Languages that have been studied so far have focused on English and European languages, but to understand more about the instinctive use of IDS and how it helps in child development, the researchers argue more work is needed in understudied, non-Western languages.

Source: neurosciencenews