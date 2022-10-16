Third hand smoke can trigger skin diseases

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Third hand smoke, or THS, comprises the residual pollutants from tobacco smoke that remain on surfaces and in dust after tobacco has been smoked. It can remain on indoor surfaces indefinitely, causing potentially harmful exposure to both smokers and non-smokers.

Study authors explain that this covert accumulation of third hand smoke poses a very real health threat to both smokers and non-smokers alike.

the team at UCR have discovered that acute exposure to THS appears to result in the elevation of biomarkers associated with the development of various skin diseases including contact dermatitis and psoriasis.

Even brief exposure could damage DNA

The actual clinical investigation, which took place at UC San Francisco, involved 10 healthy, non-smokers between the ages of 22 and 45. For a period of three hours, each person wore clothing “impregnated” with THS and either walked or ran on a treadmill for a minimum of 15 minutes each hour. This helped promote perspiration and increase uptake of THS through the skin.

SOURCE: studyfinds