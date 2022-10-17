The Grand Ayatollah Sistani praises humanitarian actions

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani appreciated the humanitarian actions of Al-Ayn Charity Foundation of Iraq.

This meeting took place this morning (Saturday, 19 Rabi al-Awwal 1444 / 16 October 1401), coinciding with the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Sadiq (AS) in Najaf Ashraf.

In this meeting, which was attended by a delegation of the president and staff members of the Al-Ayn Charity Foundation, first, the head of “Al-Ayn” presented a report on the performance of this institution, which is focused on supporting orphans, and praised the comprehensive support of the Supreme Religious Authority.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani also prayed for the employees of this institution by providing the necessary guidelines and wishes for their increasing success in serving the orphans of the believers.

He also added: “The approach of this institution indicates a humanitarian and moral approach and it is appropriate that the people covered by this institution continue to be in deep connection with religious, moral and social culture.

The following picture is a new photo of Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Leader of the Shia Muslims of the world, in a meeting with Al-Ayn Charity Foundation in Iraq.

Source: Shafaqna Persian