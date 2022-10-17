Afghan protesting women demand international community support for protests against Taliban

SHAFAQNA– The members of the Afghanistan Women’s Unity and Solidarity team want the international community to support the protests of Afghans and prevent the Taliban from committing more crimes.

Protesting women gather in a closed space today and accuse the Taliban of committing “crimes against humanity” in Afghanistan.

In a resolution, these protesters have listed the “crimes of the Taliban” in the last year.

The assassination of the military of the previous government, the killing of civilians in Panjshir, Baghlan and Takhar, the shooting of prisoners of war, forced migration, the plight of thousands of Tajik prisoners of war in prisons, closing girls’ schools and depriving women of the right to work and freedom are some of the main issues that the protesting women listed.

It should be mentioned that since some time now, due to the widespread suppression of street protests by the Taliban, protesting women have been holding their protest programs in a covered and secret space.

Source: Shafaqna Persian