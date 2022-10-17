English
International Shia News Agency

UN: Ukraine war pushes 4 million children into poverty

0
The conflict “and rising inflation have driven an additional four million children across Eastern Europe and Central Asia into poverty, a 19 percent increase since 2021”, it said. UNICEF drew its conclusions from a study of data from 22 countries. Russian and Ukrainian children have been most affected since Moscow attacked its neighbour in February.

SHAFAQNA-Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown four million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, according to the United Nations children agency.

“Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine,” UNICEF said on Monday.

The conflict “and rising inflation have driven an additional four million children across Eastern Europe and Central Asia into poverty, a 19 percent increase since 2021”, it said.

UNICEF drew its conclusions from a study of data from 22 countries.

Russian and Ukrainian children have been most affected since Moscow attacked its neighbour in February.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

UN: Nearly 10 million people displaced by war in Ukraine

Related posts

International affairs expert: “USA benefits most from Ukraine war”

asadian

Some world leaders react as missiles strike across Ukraine

asadian

Arabi21: Map of Ukraine after annexation of 4 regions to Russia

asadian

UN’s General Assembly: Germany & France leaders denounce Russia’s war in Ukraine

asadian

Ukraine: IAEA’s inspectors arrive at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

asadian

Pope prays for war victims of Ukraine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.