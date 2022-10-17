English
Eric Cantona posts picture in support of Palestinian refugee team

SHAFAQNA- French Manchester United football legend Eric Cantona posts picture in support of Palestinian refugee team. Eric Cantona has teamed up with Scottish band Primal Scream, fashion brand A Number of Names (Anon) and Aida Celtic FC to help fundraise for the Palestinian refugee football team with all proceeds from sales of a new football shirt going to the team.

According to NME, the “Palestinadelica” shirt is a play on the name of Primal Scream’s third album “Screamadelica” released in 1991 and Palestine, where the Aida Refugee Camp is based. Aida Celtic FC is an initiative driven by the largely pro-Palestine, Irish nationalist fan base of Glasgow-based club Celtic FC and was established in 2019 and is managed locally and supported internationally by the Scottish club’s ultras support group, the Green Brigade.

The Green Brigade made headlines back in 2016 after Celtic was charged by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) over its supporters flying Palestinian flags at a match between Celtic and the Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva in a Champions League Qualification fixture.

