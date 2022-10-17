English
International Shia News Agency

G20 summit: Biden has ‘no plan’ to meet Saudi’s MBS

0
Biden has 'no plans' to meet Saudi Arabia's MBS

SHAFAQNA- USA’s President Joe Biden has “no plan” to meet Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at next month’s G20 summit in Indonesia, a senior USA’s official said.

Biden will act “methodically” in deciding how to respond to Saudi Arabia regarding the oil output cuts and options include changes to USA’s security assistance, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday (16 Oct 2022). Speaking on CNN, Sullivan said no changes to the USA-Saudi relationship were imminent as Biden re-evaluates it.

“The president is not going to act precipitously,” he said. “He is going to act methodically, strategically, and he’s going to take his time to consult with members of both parties and also to have an opportunity for Congress to return so that he can sit with them in person and work through the options. ”USA’s President Joe Biden has “no plans” to meet Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at next month’s G20 summit in Indonesia, a senior USA’s official said

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

International affairs expert: “USA benefits most from Ukraine war”

asadian

First place among Arab countries for Saudis in attracting tourists

asadian

Amnesty International: At least 3 young Shias face imminent execution in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Women no longer require male guardians to accompany them for Hajj & Umrah

asadian

Saudi “Downtown”; new plan to compete with large cities in the world

asadian

Largest gate of the Grand Mosque to be named after former Saudi King [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.