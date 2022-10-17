G20 summit: Biden has ‘no plan’ to meet Saudi’s MBS

SHAFAQNA- USA’s President Joe Biden has “no plan” to meet Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at next month’s G20 summit in Indonesia, a senior USA’s official said.

Biden will act “methodically” in deciding how to respond to Saudi Arabia regarding the oil output cuts and options include changes to USA’s security assistance, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday (16 Oct 2022). Speaking on CNN, Sullivan said no changes to the USA-Saudi relationship were imminent as Biden re-evaluates it.

Biden will act "methodically" in deciding how to respond to Saudi Arabia regarding the oil output cuts and options include changes to USA's security assistance, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday (16 Oct 2022). Speaking on CNN, Sullivan said no changes to the USA-Saudi relationship were imminent as Biden re-evaluates it.

"The president is not going to act precipitously," he said. "He is going to act methodically, strategically, and he's going to take his time to consult with members of both parties and also to have an opportunity for Congress to return so that he can sit with them in person and work through the options."

Source: aljazeera

