Qatar To Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

SHAFAQNA- Qatar will host the Asian Cup for the third time in their history, a year after the World Cup. The Asian Cup is held every four years. Qatar won the tournament’s last edition, which was hosted by the United Arab Emirates in 2019. This is the third time Qatar will be hosting the tournament, having staged it in 1988 and 2011.

In June 2019, China was named host for the 2023 event, but they withdrew in May this year, leaving the AFC scrambling to find a new host for its flagship men’s 24-team football tournament. South Korea and Indonesia were the two other countries in the running after China’s withdrawal, but Qatar got the nod on Monday.

