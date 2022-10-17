Syria: New grid of Lady Zaynab’s shrine (SA) [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- The opening ceremony of the new grid of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA), was held in Syria, amid a wide public and official presence.

The ceremony witnessed a speech by the head of the Office of the Iraqi Shiite endowment; Dr Haider Al-Shammari, in which he stressed that the manufacture of the new grid for the shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA) is one of the proofs of loyalty to Imam Hussain (AS).

The Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine; Seyyed Mustafa Mortadha Dhea’ Al-Din, during which he explained that “our holy places are an integral part of our Islamic and humanitarian identity and are one of the highlights of our belief and existence.”

