English
International Shia News Agency

Syria: New grid of Lady Zaynab’s shrine (SA) [Photos]

0
The opening of the new grid

SHAFAQNA- The opening ceremony of the new grid of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA), was held in Syria, amid a wide public and official presence.

The ceremony witnessed a speech by the head of the Office of the Iraqi Shiite endowment; Dr Haider Al-Shammari, in which he stressed that the manufacture of the new grid for the shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA) is one of the proofs of loyalty to Imam Hussain (AS).

The Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine; Seyyed Mustafa Mortadha Dhea’ Al-Din, during which he explained that “our holy places are an integral part of our Islamic and humanitarian identity and are one of the highlights of our belief and existence.”

Source: alkafeel

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Work on ornate wooden ceiling of the grid of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA) completed [photos]

Related posts

Damascus: First published video of Lady Zaynab’s (SA) tomb

asadian

Pope prays for war victims of Ukraine

asadian

UN to extend Syria aid for six months

asadian

Turkish President urges Putin to keep Syria aid crossing open

asadian

Syria: landmines keep sowing death

asadian

Crippling sandstorms across Middle East

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.