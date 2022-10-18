English
International Shia News Agency

Abdul Latif Rashid officially takes over Iraq’s presidency+ video

SHAFAQNA- Abdul Latif Rashid, the new president of Iraq, officially took over his duties as the new president of Iraq today (Monday).

During his speech at the handing over ceremony of the Iraqi presidency, Rashid said: “The last stage was difficult for everyone.”

He added that he will soon announce his plans for the next phase.

Rashid expressed hope for the acceleration in the process of forming the new government, emphasizing that all efforts will be made to preserve the law.

According to the official news agency of Iraq , he appreciated the trust of the Supreme Religious Authority and the representatives of the Iraqi nation at the Salam Palace in Baghdad.

The President of Iraq emphasized on making all efforts to maintain the law and solve existing problems, and stated that he is trying to establish strong relations with neighboring countries and the international community.

Rashid added: “I will soon announce my work plan for the presidency to the Iraqi people.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

