Kuwait: Installing solar CCTV cameras in public places

SHAFAQNA- Al Rai, quoted from security resources, announced that solar CCTV cameras have been installed in a number of regions in Kuwait to pursue security situation.

These resources said this plan has been executed by relevant departments with the cooperation of Ministry of Interior in four regions.

By referring that the cameras work with solar energy, these resources hope that such cameras will soon be installed in all regions.

According to the above resources, the purpose of installing such cameras is to monitor illegal actions and maintain security that will reduce crimes like robbery and violation of public and private properties.