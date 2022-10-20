English
International Shia News Agency

Kuwait: Installing solar CCTV cameras in public places

0
solar CCTV cameras

SHAFAQNA- Al Rai, quoted from security resources, announced that solar CCTV cameras have been installed in a number of regions in Kuwait to pursue security situation.

These resources said this plan has been executed by relevant departments with the cooperation of Ministry of Interior in four regions.
By referring that the cameras work with solar energy, these resources hope that such cameras will soon be installed in all regions.
According to the above resources, the purpose of installing such cameras is to monitor illegal actions and maintain security that will reduce crimes like robbery and violation of public and private properties.
Read more from Shafaqna:

Related posts

4 Arab countries in world’s fastest economic growth list

asadian

Kuwait: Masjid Al-Kabir [Photos]

asadian

Kuwait: Government resigns after two months

asadian

Kuwait to witness longest day in Persian Gulf region on Tuesday

asadian

Kuwait handed over 5 smuggled antiquities to Egypt [photos]

asadian

Muslin countries condemn India for insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.