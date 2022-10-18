English
Masjid al Kabir in Kuwait (Photos)

Masjid al Kabir in Kuwait

SHAFAQNA- Masjid al Kabir in Kuwait is one of the prominent buildings in this country that is considered as the largest mosque in the region after Masjid al-Haram and Al Masjid an Nabawi in Saudi Arabia.

Masjid al Kabir was designed by Mohammad Saleh Makieh with a mixture of Andalusian and Eastern styles based on the heritage of traditional Islamic architecture that has the signs of Arab architecture throughout it.
Construction of this mosque began in 1979 with the participation of 50 engineers and more than 400 workers and its construction costed about forty five million dollars.
Masjid al Kabir in Kuwait was opened in 1987 that has the capacity for more than 60,000 prayers.
