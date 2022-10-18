English
India: Modi government approved release of Muslim woman’s rapists

SHAFAQNA-Eleven men convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano and killing her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots were released in August.

The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the August release of 11 men convicted and sentenced to life in prison for gang-raping a Muslim woman.

The approval letter from India’s home ministry, headed by Modi’s close aide Amit Shah, was uploaded on social media by legal site The Leaflet.

The release of the convicts in August and their subsequent felicitation by right-wing activists had caused outrage. But it was not clear at that time if the central government okayed their release.

