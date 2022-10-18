Muslim Footballer Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or award 2022

SHAFAQNA- Muslim Footballer Abdul Karim Mostafa Benzema who plays for Real Madrid has won the Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world.

Benzema, who played a pivotal role in Real’s run to the Champions League title last season, is the first French player to win the trophy since Zinedine Zidane in 1998. At 34, Benzema also became the oldest winner since the first recipient in 1956, Stanley Matthews.

“I’m really proud, it’s a lot of work and a kid’s dream come true,” Benzema said as he received the award during a ceremony in Paris on Monday (17 Oct 2022).

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com