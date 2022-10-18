English
International Shia News Agency

UK: Conference in London has discussed the roots of Islamophobia

0
Conference in London

SHAFAQNA-A conference in London has discussed the roots of Islamophobia.

The 24th edition of the International Unity of Ummah Conference was held on October 16 at the Islamic Centre of England.

Scholars and thinkers from Iran, Indonesia, the UK, Bahrain, and Pakistan participated in this year’s event.

Addressing the conference, Head of the Islamic Center of England Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Hashem Mousavi pointed to the need for confronting division in the Muslim world.

“Sowing discord among Muslims aims to undermine the power of the Muslim community,” he said.

Any effort against the unity of the Muslim Ummah is a service to enemies of Islam and elites of the Muslim scholars should not remain silent, the cleric added.

Elsewhere, talking about the roots of Islamophobia, he noted that enemies use different approaches to promote anti-Muslim sentiments including introducing Islam as a violent religion that supports terrorism and displaying Islam as an uncivilized and irrational religion.

Source : IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France: Islamophobia a state policy according to French Scholar

asadian

NHS England: 7 million people awaiting hospital treatment

asadian

Aljazeera: What would UK’s Embassy move to Jerusalem mean for Palestine?

asadian

England: Muslims celebrate the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday in Peterborough

asadian

England: Thousands raised for reconstruction of Masjid-e-Rizwan in Blackburn

asadian

Rising Islamophobia belie Canada’s image of tolerance

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.