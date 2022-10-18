UK: Conference in London has discussed the roots of Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-A conference in London has discussed the roots of Islamophobia.

The 24th edition of the International Unity of Ummah Conference was held on October 16 at the Islamic Centre of England.

Scholars and thinkers from Iran, Indonesia, the UK, Bahrain, and Pakistan participated in this year’s event.

Addressing the conference, Head of the Islamic Center of England Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Hashem Mousavi pointed to the need for confronting division in the Muslim world.

“Sowing discord among Muslims aims to undermine the power of the Muslim community,” he said.

Any effort against the unity of the Muslim Ummah is a service to enemies of Islam and elites of the Muslim scholars should not remain silent, the cleric added.

Elsewhere, talking about the roots of Islamophobia, he noted that enemies use different approaches to promote anti-Muslim sentiments including introducing Islam as a violent religion that supports terrorism and displaying Islam as an uncivilized and irrational religion.

Source : IQNA

www.shafaqna.com