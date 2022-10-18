Poverty increasing in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-On the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, residents of Kabul said poverty is causing them severe challenges.

On a street corner of Kabul, Malalai lives with her four children and she lost her husband last year. She said that after the death of her husband she faced economic challenges.

“I have lots of problems, there is no job, winter is coming, I don’t have funds for winter,” said Malalai, a needy woman.

The Ministry of Economic said that drought, restrictions on the banking system, freezing the country’s assets and the lack of economic infrastructure are the reasons for increasing poverty in the country.

In addition, they said that for progress economically they have prepared to modernize agriculture and the growth of industry.

Source : tolonews

