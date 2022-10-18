English
International Shia News Agency

Poverty increasing in Afghanistan

0
Poverty increasing in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-On the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, residents of Kabul said poverty is causing them severe challenges.

On a street corner of Kabul, Malalai lives with her four children and she lost her husband last year. She said that after the death of her husband she faced economic challenges.

“I have lots of problems, there is no job, winter is coming, I don’t have funds for winter,” said Malalai, a needy woman.

The Ministry of Economic said that drought, restrictions on the banking system, freezing the country’s assets and the lack of economic infrastructure are the reasons for increasing poverty in the country.

In addition, they said that for progress economically they have prepared to modernize agriculture and the growth of industry.

Source : tolonews

 

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

EU’s Special Envoy asked for increased aid for Afghanistan

Related posts

World Food Day: 9 Million Afghans Face Food Insecurity

asadian

Putin: Moscow will work with current Afghan government

asadian

HRW: Continued ban on Afghan girl’s schooling is ‘shameful’

asadian

British Parliament’s reaction to Shia Hazara Genocide protestors

asadian

Afghanistan: Children at mental health risk

asadian

Forum-Asia for Human Rights calls for an end to systematic killings of Hazaras in Afghanistan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.