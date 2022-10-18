4 Arab countries in world’s fastest economic growth list

SHAFAQNA- The list of the fastest economic growth in the countries of the world in 2022, despite the problems and chaotic economic conditions of the world, included the four Arab countries of Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The country “Guyana” was at the top of this list, so that its domestic production accelerated by 57.6%. After that, Iraq ranked second and Ireland ranked third. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia ranked fourth and fifth in this list, respectively, and Egypt ranked tenth in terms of economic growth.

Source: Shafaqna Persian