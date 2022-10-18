English
International Shia News Agency

4 Arab countries in world’s fastest economic growth list

0

SHAFAQNA- The list of the fastest economic growth in the countries of the world in 2022, despite the problems and chaotic economic conditions of the world, included the four Arab countries of Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The country “Guyana” was at the top of this list, so that its domestic production accelerated by 57.6%. After that, Iraq ranked second and Ireland ranked third. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia ranked fourth and fifth in this list, respectively, and Egypt ranked tenth in terms of economic growth.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Kuwait: Masjid Al-Kabir [Photos]

asadian

G20 summit: Biden has ‘no plan’ to meet Saudi’s MBS

asadian

First place among Arab countries for Saudis in attracting tourists

asadian

Iraq: Parliament Elects Abdul Latif Rashid as New President

asadian

Amnesty International: At least 3 young Shias face imminent execution in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Women no longer require male guardians to accompany them for Hajj & Umrah

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.