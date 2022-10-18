Kuwait: New government sworn in

SHAFAQNA- Prime Minister and new members of Kuwait’s government delegation took oath before the crown prince of this country.

The new government of Kuwait was sworn in today in a meeting with Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait and ministers of the new cabinet took oath.

Yesterday, the decision to form the new cabinet of the government of Kuwait including 15 ministers, consisting two women, was issued besides the prime minister.

The Diwan of the Emir of Kuwait announced Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the eldest son of the Emir of Kuwait, as the Prime Minister of Kuwait on October 5.

