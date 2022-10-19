Iraq supports Saudi Arabia in relation to OPEC plus production reduction

SHAFAQNA- In response to the criticism of OPEC+’s decision to reduce oil production, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs supported the position of this group, especially Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country issued a statement this evening (Tuesday) announcing that it follows the international reactions to the recent decision of the “OPEC Plus” group to drastically reduce the amount of oil production and the ensuing debates.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in its statement: “The path that was relied on within the organization (OPEC+) represents a technical point of view related to the stability of oil markets and its needs, organizing the process of supply and demand and protecting the interests of producers and consumers, and it should be done according to the technical basis and within its economic framework and according to the collective agreement between the OPEC plus countries.

The statement continued that the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while emphasizing its opposition to any policy aimed at exerting pressure, notes that it supports the positions of the OPEC plus group, especially Saudi Arabia.

In this regard, this ministry requested to deal with any dispute related to this issue in natural ways and within the framework of direct and balanced dialogue in a way that reflects the importance of international partnership in efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region and the world.

It should be noted that despite the pressure exerted by the United States and some other Western countries to increase OPEC plus production, this group consisting of members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the allied producing countries, two weeks ago, decided to reduce their production to the amount of two million barrels per day, which is the largest decrease since the beginning of the Corona pandemic in 2020, and it will improve the price and further limit the supply in the global markets.

Source: Shafaqna Persian