MEE: Why is Facebook still allowing hate speech against Muslims in India?

SHAFAQNA-Middleeasteye will examine how Meta, one of the biggest media organisations in the world, has become a broadcaster of genocidal hate speech through Facebook, with potentially nightmarish consequences.

Facebook has nearly 350 million users in India. It is the platform’s largest market by users, as it is for Instagram and WhatsApp, which are also owned by Meta. Ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, for example, the BJP created between 23,000 and 25,000 WhatsApp groups to disseminate political propaganda.

The London Story says that Facebook has “provided a megaphone for political and religious mobilisation on a scale not seen before”.

Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi, a lawyer practising at the Indian Supreme Court who has worked on high-profile cases relating to hate, told Middle East Eye how social media platforms toxify politics.

Hate speech directed at religious minorities has become a routine feature of public life in India. From 2009 to 2014 there were 19 instances of hostile rhetoric towards minorities by high-ranking politicians. But from 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) entered government, to the start of 2022 there were 348 such instances – a surge of 1,130 percent.

Today, some genocide experts speak of a possible genocide against India’s Muslims.

Source : Middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com