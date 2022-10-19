English
UK government holds a plot of land in Jerusalem as site of a future embassy in Israel

SHAFAQNA-The British government holds a plot of land in Jerusalem earmarked for decades as the site of a future embassy in Israel.

The site in the Talpiot neighbourhood, known as the Orange Plot, was retained by the British government as part of a 1960s agreement transferring ownership to the Israeli government of other assets acquired during the Palestinian Mandate.

Under the terms of that deal, the UK government agreed to lease the plot to the Israeli government for a sum of £1 a year – with the option to terminate the lease and reclaim the land for its own use at any time.

