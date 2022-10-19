Qatar ready to host World Cup 2022

SHAFAQBA-Qatar is ready to host the World Cup in just over one month, the Chief Executive Officer of the World Cup Nasser Al Khater said.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be hosted in the Middle East for the first time in the tournament’s history.

In attendance at the “One Month to Go” press conference, Al Khater applauded his team’s efforts and all those involved.

“Qatar is ready to host a global celebration of the beautiful game,” he said.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com