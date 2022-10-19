English
Russian Ambassador to Iraq visits Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA-The Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrasev, visited the Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine.

Kutrasev said, “Even though this isn’t my first visit to the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, it seems as if it is due to the holiness of the place to all Muslims, while the Holy Shrine took the role of a charitable institution that provides services to citizens of all kinds.”

The Russian Ambassador toured one of Imam Hussain Holy Shrine’s major projects, the Warith Foundation for Cancerous Oncology in Karbala, and said, “The Foundation is considered one of largest projects in the region, with many services and modern technology.”

Kutrasev thanked the administration of the Holy Shrine for the reception and hospitality.

Source :  imhussain

www.shafaqna.com

