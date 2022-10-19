SHAFAQNA-Bahraini political prisoners letter to Pope Francis.

Your Holiness, Pope Francis,

One of our customs that we grew up adhering to is welcoming, honoring, and celebrating guests, but we would like you to excuse our absence. We will not be able to be among those welcoming you since we are behind bars in the prisons of opposing political opinion. We are the inhabitants of this small, quiet island, its indigenous people, who have celebrated Christianity since their ancestors in the early centuries following the birth of Christ.

By virtue of our religious upbringing, we believe that the philosophy of the heavens calls for running earth on the basis of “all is good,” and that your arrival to this island that is in crisis and suffering political stalemate will bring about good. We pray that God, with the blessings of your visit, opens the locks of doors, prisons and hearts that have been slammed shut.

Your Holiness, Pope Francis,

We speak to you on behalf of more than four thousand political prisoners from the people of this island, imprisoned throughout the years since the events of the 2011 Arab Spring. Some of them served their sentences and were released without redress, some died without compensation, some were killed without any investigation, some are awaiting execution without any intercession, while others will never be freed, sentenced to life, after being handed down ridiculously long prison terms.

