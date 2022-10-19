English
Father Abdullah Julio: I Hope Pope Francis works towards Bahrain’s government restoring unity of home

SHAFAQNA-Head of the Melkite Greek Catholic Monastery in Ramallah, said thatPope Francis, may not be fully aware of the existing crisis in Bahrain, and hoped that “no government ignores a group of its people.”

Father Abdullah Julio added in a speech reported by Al-Wefaq on the occasion of the Pope’s visit to Bahrain, “I hope, and I am very certain, that Pope Francis will work so that Manama restores the unity of the Bahraini community and that political exiles over political reasons head home.”

“Of course, his Holiness, the Pope, has a sincere desire to meet Bahrain’s top spiritual authority, Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim,” he said.

“We, the heirs of the ancient Arab Christians, look at Bahrain as a dear part of the great homeland and look at the Bahraini people as an authentic part of our Arab people.”

 

