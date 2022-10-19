English
Saudi Arabia sentences US citizen to 16 years in prison

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has sentenced US citizen to 16 years in prison over Twitter activity critical of the government,in another sign of the kingdom’s aggressive crackdown on any whiff of dissent posted on social media.

Saad Ibrahim Almadi, 72, a dual US-Saudi national, was arrested in November 2021 upon landing in Riyadh for what was supposed to be a two-week stay in his native country for a work and personal trip.

The case is now the second known incident of a Saudi who was living abroad being arrested upon their return for using social media.

Salma al-Shehab, a Saudi student living in the UK and attending Leeds University, was sentenced to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and following and retweeting dissidents and activists. She was arrested and convicted after returning home for a holiday.

Source : theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

