Saudi Arabia: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 spectators can perform Umrah

SHAFAQNA- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 spectators that have Hayya card can go to Mecca and Medina and perform Umrah during the world cup.

According to Al-Khalij Al-Jadid, Khaled Al-Shammari, assistant director of the visa department at the Saudi Foreign Ministry told visa will be free and it will be possible to enter Saudi Arabia from November 11 to December 18.

Previously Saudi Arabia had announced that each spectator who holds Hayya card can enter this country without visa and stay there for 60 days.

Saudi Arabia intends to use the hosting of Qatar to its benefit through this action and attracts tourists to its country in the future.