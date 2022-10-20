Biggest ancient site opened in Iraq +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The biggest ancient site in Iraq was opened in the north of this country in Duhok governate.

This ancient site with an area of 130 square kilometers was opened with the presence of the ambassador of Italy in Iraq.

Excavation and discovery of ancient works in this site will be performed with the cooperation of Kurdistan Regional Government and University of Udine.

Value of the signed contract between Erbil and this Italian university has been announced 3133000 Euros.

Source: MD East News

