English
International Shia News Agency

Biggest ancient site opened in Iraq +Photos

0
Biggest ancient site in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The biggest ancient site in Iraq was opened in the north of this country in Duhok governate.

This ancient site with an area of 130 square kilometers was opened with the presence of the ambassador of Italy in Iraq.
Excavation and discovery of ancient works in this site will be performed with the cooperation of Kurdistan Regional Government and University of Udine.
Value of the signed contract between Erbil and this Italian university has been announced 3133000 Euros.

Source: MD East News

www.shafaqna.com

Read more from Shafaqna:

Kuwait: Masjid Al-Kabir [Photos]

Related posts

Russian Ambassador to Iraq visits Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine

asadian

4 Arab countries in world’s fastest economic growth list

asadian

Iraq: Parliament Elects Abdul Latif Rashid as New President

asadian

Iraq: First ancient dam registered in World Heritage List

asadian

Iraq: Measures taken to ensure security of Samarra pilgrims

asadian

UN: Security Council to hold a meeting on Iraq on 04 October 2022

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.