Lebanon fails to elect president for third time

SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s parliament failed to elite a president for third time on Thursday.

Outgoing President, Michel Aoun’s term ends on 31 October and divisions remain among political blocs over the makeup of a new cabinet.

Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since May. The presidency has fallen vacant several times since the 1975-90 Civil War.

Lebanon’s financial meltdown has sunk the currency by more than 90 per cent, spread poverty, paralysed the financial system and frozen depositors out of their savings in the most destabilising crisis since the country’s civil war.

A total of 119 of 128 Parliamentarians convened for half an hour on Thursday. The election rules require a two-thirds quorum, meaning no one party or alliance can impose its choice.

A first round requires two-thirds of votes to win. If that fails, an absolute majority of votes is enough.

