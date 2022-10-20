English
International Shia News Agency

Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister

0
SHAFAQNA-Liz Truss has resigned as UK prime minister after just 45 days in office.

The announcement, made by Truss outside Downing Street, follows the near-complete evaporation of her political authority which has seen her crash the markets, lose two key ministers and shed the confidence of almost all her own MPs.

Truss will be the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history.

But in less than two months in office she triggered a meltdown in financial markets, sacked two of her most senior ministers, was forced into multiple policy U-turns and ultimately lost the backing of her own MPs.

Source : theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

UK: Liz Truss appointed as PM

